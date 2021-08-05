Auburn police looking for burglar who hit two auto shops

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man believed to have burglarized two auto shops last week.

In a Thursday news release, police said that at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, the Monro Muffler shop 108 Grant Ave. was burglarized and that just after midnight on July 30, Mavis Tire, 33 E. Genesee St., was also hit.

Detectives believe both burglaries were committed by the same person, and surveillance images showing the suspect and the vehicle he was driving were released to the public on Thursday in the hope that someone might recognize him.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle in the photographs — or who might have any additional information — is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231 or by email at natkins@auburnny.gov. Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.

Suspect Auburn police said a burglary suspect was driving this vehicle.

Suspect A suspected burglar was captured in security camera footage.

