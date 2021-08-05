 Skip to main content
Auburn police looking for burglar who hit two auto shops
CRIME

Auburn police looking for burglar who hit two auto shops

  • Updated
Suspect

The Auburn Police Department is looking for this man in connection with a pair of burglaries.

 Provided

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man believed to have burglarized two auto shops last week.

In a Thursday news release, police said that at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, the Monro Muffler shop 108 Grant Ave. was burglarized and that just after midnight on July 30, Mavis Tire, 33 E. Genesee St., was also hit.

Detectives believe both burglaries were committed by the same person, and surveillance images showing the suspect and the vehicle he was driving were released to the public on Thursday in the hope that someone might recognize him.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle in the photographs — or who might have any additional information — is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231 or by email at natkins@auburnny.gov. Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.

Suspect

Suspect

Auburn police said a burglary suspect was driving this vehicle.

Suspect

Suspect

A suspected burglar was captured in security camera footage.

