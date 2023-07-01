One person has been arrested and another was sent to the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. to the area of Perrine and State streets. The victim had multiple lacerations and was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Kenneth Byrd and charged him with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.