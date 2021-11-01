Auburn police: Man faces numerous charges after crashing stolen vehicle into KFC

A Syracuse man is facing several criminal charges from three law enforcement agencies stemming from an evening in which authorities say he burglarized an Auburn hotel, stole an automobile in Sennett and crashed it into a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Auburn Police Department said it responded to Grant Avenue in Auburn around 5:38 a.m. Monday to assist the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office in a stolen vehicle investigation. An automobile had been taken outside the Tractor Supply Co. store on Grant Avenue Road in Sennett and was reported to be heading toward the city.

The vehicle was found unattended crashed into KFC on Grant Avenue. Auburn Fire Department responded to the restaurant, as well, to take care of a gas leak.

APD, the sheriff's office and New York State Police searched the area for a suspect and found him behind the Grant Motel, also in the city on Grant Avenue. He was identified as 32-year-old Rashawn Wilborn of 550 Clinton St. in Syracuse.

The sheriff’s office charged Wilborn with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

He was then turned over to APD, which was investigating Wilborn for a burglary at Grant Motel that took place around 3:25 a.m. For that he was charged with third-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He also was issued six traffic tickets related to the crash, and more charges may be filed, APD said.

Earlier in the night, Wilborn had been arrested by state police in Elbridge in connection with an incident there. At around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, state police charged him with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, class A felonies, along with the violations of trespass and second-degree harassment.

Wilborn was arraigned and being held at Cayuga County Jail as of 1 p.m. Monday. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

