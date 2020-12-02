 Skip to main content
Auburn police: Man facing felony drug, weapons charges after fight investigation
CRIME

Auburn police: Man facing felony drug, weapons charges after fight investigation

Harry W. Hurst III possessions

A handgun, approximately an ounce of cocaine and almost $2,000 were recovered by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force Dec. 1.

 Provided

A man is facing multiple felony charges after the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force allegedly discovered a handgun and cocaine following an investigation into a fight on Logan Street, the Auburn Police Department said.

Police arrested Harry W. Hurst III at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday after investigating a fight at 45 Logan St., according to a press release from Auburn police. Hurst, who is 40 and listed by APD as transient, was initially charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. 

Officers noticed what appeared to be a handgun and cocaine both on Hurst and in the vehicle he was in, police said. Investigators secured a search warrant from Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone. A search of the vehicle found a loaded 9mm handgun, an ounce of cocaine and almost $2,000.

Hurst was then charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class felony; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Hurst was arraigned in Auburn City Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. His next day in court is Dec. 7.

Harry W. Hurst III

