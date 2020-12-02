Auburn police: Man facing felony drug, weapons charges after fight investigation

A man is facing multiple felony charges after the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force allegedly discovered a handgun and cocaine following an investigation into a fight on Logan Street, the Auburn Police Department said.

Police arrested Harry W. Hurst III at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday after investigating a fight at 45 Logan St., according to a press release from Auburn police. Hurst, who is 40 and listed by APD as transient, was initially charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Officers noticed what appeared to be a handgun and cocaine both on Hurst and in the vehicle he was in, police said. Investigators secured a search warrant from Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone. A search of the vehicle found a loaded 9mm handgun, an ounce of cocaine and almost $2,000.

Hurst was then charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class felony; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Hurst was arraigned in Auburn City Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. His next day in court is Dec. 7.

