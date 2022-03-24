Auburn police name homicide suspect; warn against helping her hide

Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the homicide investigation.

In a press release Thursday, APD said it is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shameek Marie Copes, who is wanted in connection with the March 15 shooting death of John Wesley Smith III.

Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern on Perrine Street after reports of shots-fired around 1:40 a.m. Officers said they found Smith lying outside of the bar, dead from a gunshot wound, and that numerous potential witnesses had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting took place on Copes' 28th birthday.

Thursday's press release comes three days after APD had issued a release that said they wanted to speak with Copes, who was considered a "person on interest" at that point in the investigation.

Police said Copes’ current whereabouts are unknown but tips indicate she may have fled the state. Police said she has ties to individuals in North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

According to the press release, Copes, 28, with a last known address of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, also goes by the names of “Skrizzy,” “Scrappy” or “Sckrap.” She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Police also said the investigation has found that people may have been helping Copes evade law enforcement. The department noted that people who aid and/or harbor a person known to have committed a crime, including murder, may be charged with hindering prosecution, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Copes and/or any additional information relative to this investigation are asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov and/or lead Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or email sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 1