The Auburn Police Department has revealed where a credit card skimmer was found at Walmart in Auburn last week.

The device was found at terminal No. 2 on Wednesday, July 5. It was installed at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

Police said customers who used terminal No. 2 during that time frame or don't know which checkout lane they used should check their banking history and notify their bank so actions can be taken to protect the account.

If you have taken these steps and either confirm or suspect you are a victim of credit card skimming, you should contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 to report the fraudulent activity.

Credit card skimming devices are used by criminals to steal personal information, including credit card data and PINs. The devices have been found at five Walmart locations in central New York.

Auburn police announced last week that they are seeking three suspects in connection with the installation of the credit card skimming device at the local Walmart. Surveillance images show that two men and a woman entered the store on July 2 and installed the device at a checkout lane.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.