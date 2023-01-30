Auburn police release name of driver in East Genesee crash

Auburn police have released the name of the driver involved in a crash that totaled his own car and damaged two others parked on East Genesee Street last week.

Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen Monday that Joel E. Rusin, 21, was the driver of the BMW that crashed into a Chevy Silverado, flipping it on its side, and a Subaru Legacy that was also damaged. The crash took place around midnight Sunday, Jan. 22. Rusin was not in the BMW when police arrived to the crash scene, but was found in the area shortly afterward.

Anthony did not have any information about injuries Rusin sustained in the crash. After being found he was taken to police headquarters, then to the hospital for treatment.

Police still have yet to file any charges against Rusin, Anthony continued. They are waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

Since the investigation is still open, Anthony declined to comment to The Citizen on any further details of the crash.

Anthony previously told The Citizen the crash resulted from an incident minutes earlier at Swaby's Tavern on South Street. Rusin sped away down Genesee Street following the incident, lost control of his vehicle where the street curves near Seminary Avenue, and crashed into the two cars. A police officer witnessed the crash, Anthony added. Rusin left his BMW in the middle of the street.

Another person was arrested by Auburn police for involvement in the incident at Swaby's: Michael E. Stanton, 25, for disorderly conduct, a violation, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.