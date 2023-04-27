The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that took place at Kinney Drugs on Owasco Street in Auburn at about 5:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is seen in store surveillance video wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with the word "PINK" and gray pants, and brandishing what appears to be a pointed weapon.

Information about the condition of the victim and the nature of the incident that led to the stabbing was not available in the department's news release, and officers did not immediately respond to a request for that information.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Charles Augello at (315) 258-9880 or craugello@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at auburnny.gov/police-department/contact-us/webforms/auburn-ny-police-tip-line.