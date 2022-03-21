Auburn police seek 'person of interest' in fatal Perrine Street shooting

Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.

John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern after reports of shots-fired around 1:40 a.m. on March 15. Officers said they found Smith lying outside of the bar, dead from a gunshot wound, and that numerous potential witnesses had fled the scene when officers arrived.

APD had not publicly released any updates on the case until issuing a press release on Monday. Police said they are looking to speak to Shameek Marie Copes, 28, who is from Auburn. Her last know address is 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1.

Police said Copes also goes by the names of “Skrizzy,” “Scrappy” or “Sckrap,” and has ties to individuals in the North Carolina, Texas and Atlanta areas.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Shameek Copes and/or any additional information relative to this investigation, they are asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. They can also contact lead Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or email sderosa@auburnny.gov or any other APD detective. Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.

