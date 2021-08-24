Auburn police seize control of nuisance property where homicide took place

The Auburn Police Department on Tuesday morning enforced a recently signed court order to remove people from and shut down a nuisance property that has been the site of numerous crimes in recent years, including a 2019 homicide.

Officers seized control of 8 Delevan St. on the city's west side. The action follows a court order signed July 23 by state Supreme Court in Cayuga County Judge Mark Fandrich to turn over control of the property to the city. Auburn first took the property's owner, Brant Wright, to court in September 2020.

Wright failed to appear for multiple hearings in the legal matter, leading to the order that directs the city to keep the property closed for one year. Since the city first took Wright to court, Savannah Bank has started foreclosure proceedings on the property, as well.

To keep the property secure, the city will board up all windows and padlock all doors. Neighbors are asked to contact Auburn police if they see anyone attempting to enter.

Fandrich's order also fines Wright $237,000 for failing to abate the nuisance his property was causing. The fine amounts to $1,000 per day from the time he was ordered to abate nuisance activities by Auburn police in June 2020 through Feb. 16, when the city filed a motion with the court declaring that Wright was in default of the APD order.