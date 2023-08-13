A person or persons were detained by the Auburn Police Department on Sunday afternoon following a robbery that led to a shelter-in-place order.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said in a statement the suspect or suspects entered a residence in the area of Orchard and James streets, where the order was issued at about 4:15 p.m.

After resolving the situation at the residence the order was lifted, Slayton said, and there is no danger to the public at this time. A press release on the robbery will be forthcoming, he added.

