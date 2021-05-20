Auburn police: Three hurt in fight at downtown convenience store

Auburn Police Department detectives are investigating a fight at a downtown business Wednesday night that injured three people, including one person who was stabbed.

Police issued a news release Thursday morning saying a "disturbance" was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday at the All-American Mart at 31 Loop Road. Police learned that multiple people had been involved in a fight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One person was stabbed and taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment, according to the news release. Another person was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for unspecified injuries and was treated and released. A third person sought treatment at Cortland Hospital.

"No additional information in regards to the involved parties will be released at this time due to the ongoing status of the developing investigation," the news release said.

Police said they could not comment further when asked if anyone has been charged or is in custody.