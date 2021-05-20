Auburn police: Three hurt in fight at downtown convenience store

Auburn Police Department detectives are investigating a fight at a downtown business Wednesday night that injured three people, including one person who was stabbed.
Police issued a news release Thursday morning saying a "disturbance" was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday at the All-American Mart at 31 Loop Road. Police learned that multiple people had been involved in a fight.
One person was stabbed and taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment, according to the news release. Another person was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for unspecified injuries and was treated and released. A third person sought treatment at Cortland Hospital.
"No additional information in regards to the involved parties will be released at this time due to the ongoing status of the developing investigation," the news release said.
Police said they could not comment further when asked if anyone has been charged or is in custody.
APD had help at the scene from the Auburn Fire Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. At one point, nearly 20 police cruisers, a fire truck and two ambulances were at the scene. Curious onlookers gathered in the area of Loop Road and North Street, as well as Market Street Park near the Auburn Police Department.
APD is asking for the public assistance with its investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed something or who has information that could help is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703, Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073, Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or department's main line at (315) 253-3231. Callers can be anonymous.