Auburn police: Vehicle burglaries, thefts from porches on the rise

The Auburn Police Department is asking the public to be more vigilant in locking their vehicles and monitoring deliveries of packages to their homes amid a rise in theft-related crimes.

"Our department has investigated numerous larcenies from vehicles, as well as vehicle larcenies, and thefts off of porches in the past several months," the department said in a press release Monday afternoon. "The vast majority of vehicle related larceny instances occur with vehicles which are left unlocked and/or when the keys are left inside the vehicle. Thieves will generally pass on a locked vehicle with no merchandise or personal property in plain view."

Police said there also have been recent cases in which vehicles themselves have been stolen by juveniles looking to take a "joy ride," situations that create additional danger on the road because of the inexperience and recklessness of the drivers.

Another type of crime on the increase in Auburn has been thefts of packages delivered to porches on home when the residents are away and thefts of bicycles on porches.

"Please be sure anything of value which must be left on your porch is properly secured," APD said. "When possible, schedule deliveries of merchandise when you are likely to be home."

Police asked that anyone who see suspicious activity related to these types of crimes to call, including people lingering on a street or illuminated dome lights in parked vehicles, to call them at (315) 253-3231.

