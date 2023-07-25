The deputy superintendent of security at Auburn Correctional Facility was arrested by New York State Police on Friday following an alleged road rage incident in the town of Horseheads.

Gregory P. Stachowski, 40, of Big Flats, was the subject of a road rage complaint in the area of Interstate 86 and Route 13 at 6:50 that morning, state police said. A victim's cellphone was stolen as well.

An apparent video of the incident has been posted to TikTok. The video shows a man wearing a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision uniform with the name tag "Stachowski" approaching the recorder of the video, who says, "You tried to run me off the road." The recorder then says, "You're a corrections officer, not a police officer, so why are you flashing me your badge?" The uniformed man then covers his name tag and reaches for the recorder's cellphone. After some rustling, the video ends. It has been viewed more than 16,500 times on TikTok.

Following an investigation, Stachowski was arrested on charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, state police said.

State police noted in a news release that Stachowski is employed by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as deputy superintendent of the Auburn prison.

Stachowski was transported to the state police barracks in Horseheads for processing and issued an appearance ticket for town court Aug. 1.