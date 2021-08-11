Auburn prison on lockdown after inmate attacks, injures officer

Auburn Correctional Facility is on lockdown after a correction officer was attacked by an incarcerated individual over the weekend.
Thomas Mailey, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told The Citizen that the attack occurred Sunday. Due to the extent of the injuries, the officer needed treatment at a hospital.
After the assault, acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci ordered the lockdown and a search for contraband within the prison. As of Tuesday night, the search is ongoing, Mailey said.
"The safety and well-being of our staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority," Mailey said. "The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution."
Since the attack on Sunday, there have been reports of more violence at the prison. Mailey confirmed that "there have been a few incidents involving staff and incarcerated individuals," but did not elaborate. He said one employee suffered a minor injury.
Assaults on staff in state prisons are on pace to be the highest in at least a decade. According to DOCCS, there have been 623 assaults on prison staff through July 31. Most of the assaults (479) have been reported in maximum-security facilities, such as Auburn.
There is increasing violence despite a decline in the statewide prison population. The latest monthly report from DOCCS shows that there are 32,130 incarcerated individuals housed in New York's 50 state prisons.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union representing corrections officers, filed a federal lawsuit in May to challenge a solitary confinement reform law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The union, on behalf of corrections officers who were attacked and injured by incarcerated individuals, is also accusing the state of civil rights violations.
