Auburn prison on lockdown after inmate attacks, injures officer

Auburn Correctional Facility is on lockdown after a correction officer was attacked by an incarcerated individual over the weekend.

Thomas Mailey, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told The Citizen that the attack occurred Sunday. Due to the extent of the injuries, the officer needed treatment at a hospital.

After the assault, acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci ordered the lockdown and a search for contraband within the prison. As of Tuesday night, the search is ongoing, Mailey said.

"The safety and well-being of our staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority," Mailey said. "The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution."

Since the attack on Sunday, there have been reports of more violence at the prison. Mailey confirmed that "there have been a few incidents involving staff and incarcerated individuals," but did not elaborate. He said one employee suffered a minor injury.