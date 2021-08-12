Auburn prison on lockdown after 'unprovoked' attack on officer

"The safety and well-being of our staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority," Mailey said. "The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution."

Emergency response teams, including one from Attica Correctional Facility, are conducting the contraband search. As of Wednesday afternoon, that search is ongoing. So far, Powers said 12 weapons have been confiscated.

Since the attack on Sunday, there have been reports of more violence at the prison. Mailey confirmed that "there have been a few incidents involving staff and incarcerated individuals," but did not elaborate. He said one employee suffered a minor injury.

Assaults on staff in state prisons are on pace to be the highest in at least a decade. According to DOCCS, there have been 623 assaults on prison staff through July 31. Most of the assaults (479) have been reported in maximum-security facilities, such as Auburn.

There is increasing violence despite a decline in the statewide prison population. The latest monthly report from DOCCS shows that there are 32,130 incarcerated individuals housed in New York's 50 state prisons.