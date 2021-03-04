Auburn recovery group founder makes plea deal in trespassing cases

The founder of a Cayuga County recovery support organization has pleaded guilty to non-criminal violations stemming from arrests last year in which he initially faced felony trespassing charges.
The plea deal between a special prosecutor and Joel Campagnola, who started the group Nick's Ride 4 Friends, has also led to some policy changes for the organization.
Campagnola was charged in June after he initially trespassed at the apartment of an ex-girlfriend while carrying a handgun, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Auburn Police Department in Auburn City Court. The complaint alleged Campagnola forced the apartment door open, grabbed the woman by her throat and pushed her into a wall. He was also charged months later by the APD on additional charges based on a complaint from a tenant in the same building who Campagnola confronted minutes before his encounter with his ex-girlfriend. Campagnola said he went to the apartment to check on the welfare of the ex-girlfriend.
For the initial charges, Campagnola faced first-degree trespassing, a class D felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. For the second complaint, Campagnola was charged with first-degree trespassing, the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. The trespassing charges in both cases were elevated to a felony, police said, because Campagnola had a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson Shield handgun and ammunition with him at the time of the incident.
Nick's Ride is named after Campagnola's son Nick, who died at age 20 in 2015 after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid. The organization, which has worked closely with Cayuga County law enforcement leaders, provides peer support services for people in recovery from addiction.
Campagnola was put on paid leave by the Nick's Ride 4 Friends Board of Directors after the second arrest. Rick Hansinger, who had retired as the longtime executive director of the E. John Gavras Center in Auburn, was made the interim executive director of Nick's Ride.
The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office voluntarily recused itself from the case and the Oswego County District Attorney's Office was appointed as special prosecutor. In Auburn City Court on Nov. 18, before Campagnola was arrested the second time, Craig Morrissey, assistant district attorney with the Oswego office, offered for the felony charge from the initial complaint to be reduced to a violation. Campagnola's attorney, Dominic Giacona, said his client would not accept any criminal charges, saying Campagnola should not have been charged in the first place.
The two sides have since reached a deal.
Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said in an email Wednesday that Campagnola has pleaded guilty to one count of simple trespass connected with the ex-girlfriend's complaint and one count of disorderly conduct stemming from the second complaint. Both offenses are non-criminal violations, Oakes noted.
As a part of the plea, Campagnola had to make a $2,000 donation to a non-profit, other than Nick's Ride, that tackles substance abuse, Oakes said. The donation was made to the Auburn-based Heroin Epidemic Action League. The plea also included the court issuing orders of protection for the victims, which prohibits Campagnola from possessing firearms while the orders are in place.
Neither Campagnola nor his attorney could be reached for comment Thursday.
Oakes also said that "in response to a request from the DA's Office," the Nick's Ride 4 Friends board adopted a resolution that said employees and representatives of Nick's Ride can no longer possess a handgun or firearm of any kind while on duty.
The board resolution also enhanced existing coordination with law enforcement when employees or representatives of the group are conducting welfare checks. This step will help should an imminent issue arise at the welfare check in which assistance is needed solely to protect everyone's health and safety.
The prosecutor said he appreciated the board's cooperation, and he commended Campagnola's work in the community.
"Based upon all of the information available, it appears that Mr. Campagnola's alleged conduct arose from a concern for the sobriety and safety of another individual, not malicious intent," Oakes said. "While I believe he could have made better choices that day, given the personal tragedy that he suffered in losing his son, his concern was sincere and understandable.
"In this case, a criminal conviction was not necessary to protect the community. I don't believe that he poses a risk to the general public or any individual. Indeed, the community has benefited tremendously from Mr. Campagnola's altruism and is best served by his continued involvement with Nick's Rides 4 Friends. I did not want to jeopardize his ongoing service to this organization, which undoubtedly has improved and saved lives."
Matthew Chalanick, president of the Nick's Ride board, said Campagnola is still on paid leave, adding that the board has not yet made a decision on the founder's future with the organization. Chalanick said Campagnola had been a part of the group since its conception "and this is, obviously, a very tough decision for all of us to make." He added that Hansinger is still currently the interim executive director.
Chalanick said the organization continues to help people every day.
"We're definitely relieved to put this behind us and move forward in a positive direction," he said.
