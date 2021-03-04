Auburn recovery group founder makes plea deal in trespassing cases

The prosecutor said he appreciated the board's cooperation, and he commended Campagnola's work in the community.

"Based upon all of the information available, it appears that Mr. Campagnola's alleged conduct arose from a concern for the sobriety and safety of another individual, not malicious intent," Oakes said. "While I believe he could have made better choices that day, given the personal tragedy that he suffered in losing his son, his concern was sincere and understandable.

"In this case, a criminal conviction was not necessary to protect the community. I don't believe that he poses a risk to the general public or any individual. Indeed, the community has benefited tremendously from Mr. Campagnola's altruism and is best served by his continued involvement with Nick's Rides 4 Friends. I did not want to jeopardize his ongoing service to this organization, which undoubtedly has improved and saved lives."

Matthew Chalanick, president of the Nick's Ride board, said Campagnola is still on paid leave, adding that the board has not yet made a decision on the founder's future with the organization. Chalanick said Campagnola had been a part of the group since its conception "and this is, obviously, a very tough decision for all of us to make." He added that Hansinger is still currently the interim executive director.