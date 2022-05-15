Auburn resident among the victims killed in racist attack in Buffalo

An Auburn resident was one of the people killed inside the Buffalo supermarket attacked by an 18-year-old gunman.

Andre Mackniel, 53, was lethally shot during the racially motivated attack Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Police Department said.

All 10 of the victims who were killed at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect, who is from Broome County and drove several hours to get to the store, is white, and the killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.

Mackniel, who has family in Buffalo, was engaged to Auburn resident Tracey Lynn Maciulewicz. They had a son who had just turned 3 years old this weekend.

On her Facebook page Saturday, Maciulewicz said, "Today is the best and worst day of my life. Today my baby was born but today my soul mate was taken. How do I tell my son his daddy's not coming home ? How do I as a mother make it ok? Someone please tell me because I really dont know."

