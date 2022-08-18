Auburn resident charged with murder in case of man found stabbed to death

Auburn police have charged a man with murder in the investigation into a stabbing death earlier this month.

In a Thursday news release, the Auburn Police Department said that Michael Dennison, 57, was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 49 Grant Ave. after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police said that investigators later learned that Daniel D. Nachtsheim, 58, of 131 Prospect St., Building 3, Apt. B1, had been at Dennison's home in the early morning hours before he died.

Nachtsheim, described by police as an acquaintance of Dennison, was questioned by police Wednesday, Aug. 17, "and ultimately admitted to causing the death of Michael."

The APD said that a search of Nachtsheim's residence resulted in the recovery of evidence tying him to the crime.

After consultation with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Nachtsheim was charged with second-degree murder, arraigned on Thursday at Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail.

According to Dennison's obituary, he was born in Oklahoma and lived in various places in Oklahoma and Texas before moving to Auburn in 2019.

The APD is requesting anyone with additional information on the case to contact Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or arivers@auburnny.gov; any APD detective at APD-Detectives@auburnny.gov; or APD at (315) 253-3231 or communitywatch@auburnny.gov.

The APD said that callers may remain anonymous.