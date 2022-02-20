Auburn school district forms panel to review challenged book

The Auburn school district has formed a committee that will review the book that some community members want removed from the high school library.

In January, the Auburn Enlarged City School District received written complaints on the book "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto," by journalist and activist George M. Johnson. The formal challenges prompted the district to launch an official review process under district policy, which includes the formation of a review committee.

That body will recommend if the book should stay or be removed, and the Auburn school board will make the final decision.

The book recounts Johnson's life growing up as a queer Black person. Detractors say it has pages with material too sexually explicit to be in a high school, comparing it with child pornography. Schools in some states have banned it. Supporters of the book, including librarians and intellectual freedom advocates, argue removing it from age-appropriate libraries would be censorship and that Johnson's work, including the passages in question and its overall context, reflect issues young people may be contending with.

Concerns about "All Boys Aren't Blue" first came up locally at an Auburn board of education meeting in December, with some complaints brought up to board members at a meeting on Jan. 11 as well. Several written challenges regarding the book were sent to Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo later that month, triggering the start of the district's review process.

At a different school board meeting Jan. 25, several community members addressed the book's presence at the school and the debate around it, with most expressing support for keeping it at the library. These concerns came up as similar debates about book banning have raged on across the country.

Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that the review committee met for the first time Feb. 14. Extra copies of the book were ordered by the district, and committee members are set to read the book over the district's February break from Monday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 27. The committee's next meeting is Feb. 28 at the high school.

The meeting is open to the public, but district committee meetings don't have public comment periods. Pirozzolo said people talking during or interrupting the meeting will be asked to leave.

Amy Mahunik, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Brian Morgan, the high school's principal, are leading the committee. The district's policy on materials being objected to requires that the building principal and librarian be on the committee. The high school's librarian is Beth Cuddy, who spoke at the Jan. 25 meeting in favor of keeping the book at the library.

Other members of the committee include Matteo Bartolotta, the school board member who is the designated liaison between the board and the high school, and Kieralyn Mathis, the school board's student representative for the 2021-22 school year. Faculty and staff members David Fisselbrand, Caitlin LaManna and Erin Shurant are also in the group. Lisa Carr, the director of Seymour Library in Auburn, and Isabelle Wellauer, who ran for a school board seat in May and previously expressed concerns about the book at the Jan. 11 meeting, are also on the committee.

Pirozzolo said the Feb. 28 committee meeting is when the group is expected to review the district's policy to see if the book conforms with it. It is possible that the committee could make a recommendation decision at the meeting, but the group could also decide more discussion and information is needed before sending its decision to the school board.

Pirozzolo previously noted the committee's recommendation is not meant to be made based on individual committee members' personal opinions, but by adhering to the established policy. That discussion is meant to be based on the district's "Selection of Library and Audiovisual Materials" policy.

