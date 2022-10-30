Auburn seminar examines link between pet abuse, domestic violence

An event Tom Adessa had wanted to put together in Cayuga County for years finally became a reality earlier this week.

A seminar on the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty took place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn last week, with nearly 100 people from law enforcement and other agencies from throughout the state in attendance. The event, held Oct. 25, was the first of its kind in central New York.

Adessa, humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, was lead organizer, although he said he was assisted by the SPCA, the New York State Animal Protection Federation and the American SPCA in New York City. He came up with the idea for the event after attending a webinar in March 2020 regarding domestic violence and how it links to other crimes, which include animal cruelty. An event similar to Oct. 25's seminar was planned for October 2021, but that was cancelled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 at the time. Plans for the recent seminar started in March.

The event was hosted by the Finger Lakes SPCA, the ASCPA, the animal protection federation, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, Adessa said.

The seminar provide information "vital to the community, because there's a number of people that are victims of domestic violence in Cayuga County," he added.

Adessa gave the hypothetical example of a husband abusing his wife, with a husband using a pet or a child as leverage to make the wife stay with him. He said the pets in the households of domestic violence victims can be "part of the cycle of violence at times, as well."

"Some people don't come forward because they're afraid of retribution on themselves or their pets," he said.

A common link between all these behaviors, Adessa said, is trying to gain power and control over other people and animals. Law enforcement agencies across the country and state, including humane officers, use interview techniques where members of agencies talk to people to learn information about "what's going on, what's going on behind the scenes" of these situations while talking to people.

Over time, Adessa's job as a humane officer has required him to work agencies such as the Auburn Police Department, the sheriff's office, the New York State Police, child protective services and the Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team, based in Syracuse. Many of the people who have interacted with the Finger Lakes SPCA have also had contact with some of the other agencies in the county, such as law enforcement, mental health, social services and substance abuse recovery organizations.

"More than ever, all these agencies, in one way or another, they're connected, which is another reason I wanted to organize this," Adessa said. "To better serve the community, we need to get together and brainstorm and disseminate the information and share the information."

For example, recent information linking domestic violence and animal cruelty to active shooters was presented at the event.

Speakers at the seminar included acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci and Libby Post, executive director of the animal protection federation.

There are plans in the works for a seminar next year focusing on the science and forensics behind proving animal cruelty cases, Adessa said. He added that he felt satisfaction over seeing the event coming together.

"I'm a people person. I like to talk to people and I enjoy seeing people get together like this," he said.

Grome Antonacci, who was an introductory speaker at the event, lauded the seminar and praised Adessa's efforts. She said there was a focus on the importance of law enforcement agencies focusing on cruelty towards animals, adding that research has shown "there's a significant link showing that if someone abuses an animal, they're very likely to abuse a human being" and that presenters focused on a different aspects of that, including prosecuting animal cruelty crimes.

While Grome Antonacci said a lot of the seminar was a "refresher course" for her, she said "it was nice for me to hear the law enforcement focus ... I'm not an investigator, so it was nice to hear what they're telling the law enforcement officers and the investigators to focus on, how to properly investigate and what they should to do to help the prosecutor build their case."

She said that she will be able to use some of what she learned at the event in future cases, whether they are related to animal cruelty or otherwise.

"It helps me to be able to go back to my investigators and say, 'Hey, these are types of pieces of evidence that I think would be helpful, can you help me in getting that evidence to make the case stronger?' So that obviously was very helpful," Grome Antonacci said.