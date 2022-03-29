Auburn smoke shop owner arrested on tax evasion charge

The second defendant wanted on a tax evasion charge stemming from a police raid on an Auburn smoke shop has turned himself in.

Auburn police said the owner of Auburn Smoke Shop at 67 Franklin St. came to the Auburn Police Department headquarters on North Street about 3 p.m. Friday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Mohamad A. Algamal, 26, 717 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, was charged with evading $10,000 or more in cigarette taxes. Algamal opened the smoke shop in April 2021.

Algamal's arrest came five days after the property manager for the business, Zakarya H. Alharbi of Newburgh, turned himself in at police headquarters on the same charge.

Auburn police secured an arrest warrant for the pair after executing a search warrant at the business several weeks earlier and seizing what they described as roughly 18,000 illegal products — including untaxed cigarettes, flavored vaping products and marijuana not licensed for retail sale.

The shop has also been the site of multiple criminal investigations, including an armed robbery reported Dec. 31, and neighborhood nuisance concerns. A hearing on the property is scheduled before the city's Nuisance Abatement Committee on April 20. The committee could vote to declare the property a nuisance and have it seized and shut down by the police department.

Both of the smoke shop defendants were issued appearance tickets for Auburn City Court. Algamal is to appear on April 12 while Alharbi is due in court April 4.

