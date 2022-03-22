Auburn smoke shop property manager turns himself in to police

The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said that Zakarya H. Alhar turned himself in at APD headquarters Monday. Slayton said Alharbi is the property manager for Auburn Smoke Shop, 67 Franklin St.

"There was no conversation between the officer and him," Slayton said. "He just came, turned himself in, was processed on the charge and he was released on the appearance ticket."

A search warrant for the smoke shop was executed by law enforcement last month. The APD said at the time that over 18,000 illegal products —including untaxed cigarettes, flavored vaping products and marijuana — were found at the establishment. Prior to the raid, the shop was the site of multiple criminal investigations, included an armed robbery reported Dec. 31.

Slayton said last week that following the raid and subsequent investigation, arrest warrants for evading cigarette tax law, a class E felony, were secured for business owner Mohamed Algamal and Alharbi.

A warrant is still out on Algamal, Slayton said. He previously noted the APD would need to speak with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office to determine if any other charges will be forthcoming.

The state Department of Taxation and Finance has been working with the police department on the charges connected to the cigarettes. The smoke shop first opened in April 2021. Auburn officials and neighboring community members and businesses have expressed concerns about the shop over the last couple months. The Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee, which reviews complaints on properties in the city, voted at a meeting March 16 to hold a hearing on the business April 20.

Various options can be taken if the committee determines the shop has been a nuisance, including closing the building. Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland previously said a representative for the property owner at 67 Franklin St. — which is Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, out of Rochester, according to Cayuga County property records — would have opportunity to respond.

