Auburn support group founder facing new charges

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office voluntarily recused itself from the case and the Oswego County District Attorney's Office was appointed as special prosecutor. At an Auburn City Court appearance on Nov. 18, Craig Morrissey, assistant district attorney with the Oswego County District Attorney's Office, offered for the felony charge to be reduced to a violation if Campagnola pleaded guilty. Campagnola's attorney, Dominic Giacona, said his client would not accept any criminal charges, saying Campagnola should not have been charged in the first place.

"There was nothing criminal about that whatsoever," Giacona said after court last week. In fact, it was in the best interest of all parties and their well-being that he was there. So under the circumstances, it's completely impossible to consider a plea to something that was done for the betterment of the people that he's dedicated his life to these days through Nick's Ride."

When asked about Giacona's comments on Tuesday, Anthony said that while he has admiration for the work that Campagnola and Nick's Ride has done, the APD's position is that a criminal allegation was made and probable cause was established in both cases.

"We're going to make that arrest regardless of who it is," he said.

Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.