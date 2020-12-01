Auburn support group founder facing new charges

Less than two weeks after rejecting a plea offer in a felony trespassing case, the co-founder of an Auburn addiction recovery support organization was arrested on new charges.
Nick's Ride 4 Friends co-founder Joel Campagnola, 51, was arrested Monday on an Auburn City Court warrant issued Nov. 25 following an Auburn Police Department investigation of a complaint filed by a man Campagnola had confronted on June 3 at Kings and Queens Court Apartments on South Street.
Campagnola was arrested that day in connection with a complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend, who said he forced her apartment door open, grabbed her by her throat and pushed her into a wall. Campagnola has said he was performing a welfare check on his ex-girlfriend and had both the landlord's and the woman's mother's permission to be there.
Just before going to the ex-girlfriend's apartment, Campagnola went to the apartment in the same building of a Nick's Ride client named Charles Phillips, according to court records. Campagnola believed Phillips may have been selling drugs to the ex-girlfriend.
Phillips gave a statement to police saying that Campagnola grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall, causing damage to the wall. A Nick's Ride peer specialist was with Campagnola and described the encounter as a "shoving match," but Campagnola denied that there was a physical altercation. He said he had the landlord's permission to check on Phillips, too.
Phillips declined to press charges on the day of the incident, but later changed his mind, so the Auburn Police Department investigated the allegations further, Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said Tuesday. He said a retirement in mid-summer of the original detective on the case, some time Phillips spent in rehabilitation and a review of phone records all contributed to the delay in making the new arrest.
For the Phillips complaint, Campagnola has been charged with a class D felony charge of first-degree trespassing, the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing and the violation of second-degree harassment. The trespassing charge was elevated to a felony because, according to police, Campagnola was holstering a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson Shield handgun and ammunition at the time of the incident.
The menacing charge, Anthony said, stemmed from Phillips' allegation that Campagnola told him that "(Campagnola) was not a cop and (Phillips) could end up missing" before motioning to his handgun.
In the case stemming from the ex-girlfriend's complaint, Campagnola was charged with first-degree trespassing and second-degree harassment.
Nick's Ride is named after Campagnola's son Nick, who died in 2015 at age 20 after overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid. The organization, which has worked closely with Cayuga County law enforcement leaders, provides peer support services for people in recovery from addiction.
The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office voluntarily recused itself from the case and the Oswego County District Attorney's Office was appointed as special prosecutor. At an Auburn City Court appearance on Nov. 18, Craig Morrissey, assistant district attorney with the Oswego County District Attorney's Office, offered for the felony charge to be reduced to a violation if Campagnola pleaded guilty. Campagnola's attorney, Dominic Giacona, said his client would not accept any criminal charges, saying Campagnola should not have been charged in the first place.
"There was nothing criminal about that whatsoever," Giacona said after court last week. In fact, it was in the best interest of all parties and their well-being that he was there. So under the circumstances, it's completely impossible to consider a plea to something that was done for the betterment of the people that he's dedicated his life to these days through Nick's Ride."
When asked about Giacona's comments on Tuesday, Anthony said that while he has admiration for the work that Campagnola and Nick's Ride has done, the APD's position is that a criminal allegation was made and probable cause was established in both cases.
"We're going to make that arrest regardless of who it is," he said.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
