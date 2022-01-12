Auburn teen among two charged with theft of vehicle with dogs inside

An Auburn teenager was among two people arrested this week as police sought to identify two people suspected of stealing a car with two dogs inside.

The North Syracuse Police Department said that a black Kia Soul left running outside Dog Daze Pet Shop was stolen Saturday, Jan. 8, when the owner briefly picked up an item inside. Inside the car were two dachshunds, which were later recovered unharmed in Auburn.

Police had circulated a photo of the suspects in the case and said tips from the public helped them track down the two teens.

Police later reported that a 17-year-old male from Athol, Massachusetts was arrested in Auburn Monday and charged with felony grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle and conspiracy. He was arraigned and taken to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old male from Auburn who had been temporarily living in Cicero was arrested in North Syracuse and also charged with felony grand larceny, conspiracy and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was issued a ticket to appear in family court.

Police said that while initial reports said the dogs had been found in crates along the side of a road, they had actually been given to a friend of one of the suspects to turn in, and that person told animal control officials he had found them on the roadside.

The arrests were made after numerous tips were received from the public after seeing the incident on social media and news outlets, and police offered their thanks to the public for the tips along with everyone who shared the information that helped lead to the arrests.

