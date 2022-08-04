Auburn teen arraigned on 50-count child porn indictment

An Auburn teen on Thursday entered not guilty pleas to 50 child pornography counts handed down by a Cayuga County grand jury.

Darryl M. Overstreet, 18, with a previously listed address of 44 Aurelius Ave., faced Judge Thomas Leone for arraignment in Cayuga County Court. Overstreet was indicted on 23 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony; 22 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony; and five counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a class D felony.

Overstreet was arrested and charged by Auburn police twice in the spring, on May 19 and May 26. The case was reviewed by a grand jury and he has now been indicted.

The indictment alleges that five male minors, ages ranging from 12 to 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, were persuaded to engage in sexual performances that were digitally recorded and kept by Overstreet.

Rome Canzano, Overstreet's attorney, argued Thursday for Overstreet to be given the opportunity to post bail. Canzano noted Overstreet is 18 years old and has no prior criminal charges. Canzano also mentioned that Overstreet's family had previously posted bail for him after he was first arrested, but Overstreet was then arrested again and has been held in custody since.

"Obviously, he's aware these are extremely serious allegations," Canzano said.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office recommended Overstreet's bail be set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said Overstreet had been charged with not only possessing sexual material of minors but was charged with inducing minors to commit sexual acts and "actually producing the pornography."

Leone ultimately set Overstreet's bail at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond, higher than the recommendation from the district attorney's office.

The charges, according to the indictment, involved Overstreet allegedly possessing sexual material from minors and directing minors to send sexually explicit photos or videos of themselves. The crimes took place in Auburn in January, March and April.

Auburn Police Department Detective Adam Rivers, asked in the spring about whether Auburn students were thought to be the alleged victims in the case after Overstreet's second arrest, told The Citizen in an email that Overstreet "is not currently enrolled in school at Auburn High School so I believe students will not have an issue in the future."