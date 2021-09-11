Auburn teen pleads guilty to murder days ahead of trial

After court on Friday, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina expressed skepticism over Spagnola's remorse.

"I think definitely the tenor of Mr. Spagnola's guilty plea is not that he wants (to) accept responsibility for murdering this person, but that he wants to save his own skin at the 11th hour," Valdina said.

Valdina and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci both said they are ready for the trial against Ashley.

Ben Susman, one of Spagnola's court-appointed defense attorneys along with Norman Chirco, said after court that he believes Spagnola "took responsibility" and he admitted to the charges.

"Hopefully the victim's family gets some solace that someone admitted to the act," Susman said.

In addition to Spagnola and Ashley, two other people were charged with murdering Poole. Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The other defendant, Christian Rivera, was indicted in 2020 on charges that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities said Rivera was not at the shooting but planned the robbery that resulted in Poole's death, alleging he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used during the robbery and provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used in the robbery. A jury trial date for Rivera has not been set.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

