An Auburn teenager faces five to 15 years in prison for persuading children to record sex acts and engage in explicit online conversations.

Darryl M. Overstreet, 19, with a previously listed address of 44 Aurelius Ave., was indicted in August 2022 on more than 50 child porn charges accusing him of possession a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, and dissemination indecent material to minors.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said that the indictment alleges that five male minors, ranging in age from 12 to 15 at the time of the incidents, were persuaded by Overstreet "to engage in sexual performances that were digitally recorded and kept by the defendant."

The DA's office said that the crimes took place in Auburn in January, March and April 2022, and that Overstreet was arrested after a long-term investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

He admitted in court Friday to intentionally engaging in sexually explicit conversations with victims less than 17 years old via SnapChat and text messages for his own sexual gratification. He further admitted "to knowingly inducing the victims to engage in a sexual performance, by directing the victim(s) to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves," prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty Friday to five felonies and is scheduled to be sentenced in June to five to 15 years in prison.