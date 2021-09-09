Auburn woman charged in stabbing incident

An Auburn woman is facing felony charges following an incident Tuesday night that left two people injured with stab wounds, the Auburn Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of 40 Madison St. around 9:16 p.m. for an assault/stabbing incident, and discovered the two victims when they arrived, according to an APD news release. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The police investigation determined a suspect in the case to be Sarah M. Kline, a transient Auburn resident who had fled the scene before police arrived Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., police learned that Kline had entered a residence at 57 Orchard St., so they responded to that location and took her into custody.

Kline, 36, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court on Thursday morning, and was being held at Cayuga County Jail on bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Police ask that anyone with additional information contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231 or at natkins@auburnny.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.

