Auburn woman charged with felony drug crimes for second time this month

An Auburn woman charged earlier this month in connection with a months-long drug investigation was arrested again Friday after a second search of her residence.

Members of the multi-agency Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 11 Madison Ave. on Friday, the same site of a drug raid conducted on Jan. 3.

Anna C. Colonnese, 33, a resident of the lower apartment at that address, was there when police arrive and later taken into custody on felony drug charges for the second time this month.

During Friday's search, authorities said they recovered a loaded handgun, 165.6 grams of fentanyl, 9.5 grams of cocaine, 14.4 grams of molly and $1,600 in U.S. currency.

Colonnese was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

When Colonnese was charged with felony drug possession counts on Jan. 3 following a traffic stop and the subsequent search, she was released from custody following arraignment. Holding her in custody and setting bail was not an option because of law changes regarding bail eligibility made in recent years, police said.

With the weapons charge added tothe second arrest, she was kept in Cayuga County Jail custody after arraignment Saturday morning in the centralized arraignment court.

While Colonnese was free following her original arrest, the man who was living with her and who was also in the car for the Jan. 3 incident was held at the time. Ralph A. Principio, 40, had charges that included a weapons possession felony. In addition, he was wanted on other charges in another county. He is currently in custody at Ontario County Jail.

Principio and Colonnese were charged Jan. 3 as part of a drug investigation in Auburn after searches of a vehicle during a traffic stop and the home uncovered narcotics, packaging materials, cash and a weapon.

The APD said that Principio was found to be in possession of a large quantity of U.S. currency, heroin and fentanyl which were packaged for resale. A search of the vehicle, police said, revealed more than $11,000 in cash in addition to other drug paraphernalia.

Police said the first search conducted at 11 Madison Ave. uncovered about 243 grams of heroin, 96 grams of cocaine, and 417 grams of a dangerous substance commonly referred to as molly, suspected LSD, U.S. currency, and a muzzle loader style gun. Drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging materials for heroin and/or fentanyl, along with digital scales were also found, police said, and the approximate street value of the recovered illicit drugs is $48,000.