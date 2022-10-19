Auburn woman charged with felony robbery, burglary

An Auburn woman is facing multiple felony charges, including robbery and burglary, following a domestic incident in the city last weekend, the Auburn Police Department said.

APD responded to a call for a fight at 7:28 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the Genesee Gardens complex. Officers responded and determined that Martia Lindae Goldsmith, 22, of 19 McMaster St., Room 119, was fighting with the alleged victim over a child, who is Goldsmith's niece.

"At one point during the altercation the defendant is alleged to have an opened pair of scissors as a weapon as she threatened the victim in an effort to take custody of a child," APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said in an email to The Citizen.

That alleged action lead to APD charging Goldsmith with first-degree robbery, a class B felony.

Because Goldsmith allegedly pushed her way into the apartment to fight, she also was charged with first-degree burglary also a class B felony, Anthony said. She also is accused of ripping a necklace off the victim.

Additional charges against Goldsmith included aggravated family offense, a class E felony that stemmed from an early criminal contempt conviction, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

Goldsmith was arraigned in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court on Sunday morning and sent to Cayuga County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. She remained in custody there as of Wednesday afternoon.