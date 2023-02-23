An Auburn woman who was arrested more than seven times last summer is being sent to state prison for armed robbery.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said that Ariel Bowman, 24, was sentenced by judge Thomas G. Leone on Thursday to 7 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision.

Bowman had pleaded guilty in November 2022 to first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, admitting that she robbed a person at knifepoint on Aug. 20, 2022, and stole merchandise from a Kinney Drugs store in Auburn earlier the same month.

Prior to the armed robbery, the DA's office said, Bowman was arrested on July 11 for falsely reporting an incident; Aug. 5 for petit larceny and resisting arrest; Aug. 6 for criminal solicitation and grand larceny; Aug. 7 for criminal mischief; Aug. 8 for menacing and criminal possession of a weapon; Aug. 9 for petit larceny; and Aug. 16 for criminal contempt.

In all of those cases, she was either given appearance tickets or released. She was held without bail on the armed robbery charge.