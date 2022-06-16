Auburn woman gets prison time for sexual abuse of 5-year-old

Before being sentenced Thursday for sexually abusing a 5-year-old, an Auburn woman tried to argue for a lighter sentence than what she accepted when pleading guilty earlier this year.

Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone was not having it.

Kristina R. Page, 35, recently wrote a letter to the court saying she was not happy with the services of her assigned counsel, veteran defense lawyer Norman Chirco. She said Chirco didn't do enough to get her a shorter prison sentence, a point she re-emphasized in the courtroom.

"I believe I'm getting more of a sentence than I should, considering it's my first felony," she said.

Leone pointed out that Page previously stated she was satisfied with Chirco's services when she pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sex act in exchange for a promised sentence of 8 years in prison.

Both Chirco and Cayuga County Senior District Attorney Heather DeStefano said that Chirco negotiated the DA's office down from an initial offer of 10 years in prison.

"The evidence against her is overwhelming," Chirco said.

"That's an understatement," Leone said.

DeStefano also noted that the county court case against Page is connected to a federal child pornography case against her boyfriend, Auburn resident Devin Nau, in which he is facing up to 100 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April.

While all of the officers of the court agreed that Nau manipulated Page in the case, Leone said Nau still sexually abused a child and that the agreed-upon sentence was "more than fair."

"I don't care how persuasive your co-defendant was," Leone said, noting the nature of the crime Page committed.

Page, who has been in custody at Cayuga County Jail since being arrested on July 1, will serve a sentence of eight years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision.

In federal court, Nau's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Nau engaged in sex acts with two minor victims, recorded the acts and distributed the videos to others on the internet.

Also in court:

• Leone issued his fourth and final sentence in a Fourth of July armed robbery case from last summer.

Deja M. Brown, 24, of Auburn, was sentenced to six months in county jail and five years of probation for a conviction of second-degree attempted robbery. She also was ordered to pay restitution of $1,529 plus fees and surcharges.

Brown was one of four people charged in connection with the July 4 robbery on Janet Street in Auburn. Police said the victim in the case was assaulted and menaced with a firearm, and had jewelry, money and other unspecified items stolen. Patrol officers also found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area.

While co-defendant, Julian Byer, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, and Enrique Torres, 26, was sentenced 13 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, Brown and co-defendant Anthony Torres pleaded guilty to lesser chargers and avoided prison time because they had less direct involvement in the robbery and assault.

Leone also noted in court Thursday that Brown did not have a criminal past, and her assigned counsel attorney, Alison Oropallo, said Brown has turned her life around since the incident.

"This was a wakeup call for my client," she said.

