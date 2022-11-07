Auburn woman pleads guilty to armed robbery

An Auburn woman who authorities said went on a summer crime spree that escalated to armed robbery is now expected to spend time in state prison.

Ariel Bowman, 24, pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court last week to first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, felonies that stemmed from incidents on Aug. 4 and Aug. 20, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said.

Bowman admitted in court before Judge Thomas Leone that she held up a victim at knifepoint on Aug. 20 and stole about $230 in cash, a debit card, cell phone and sunglasses. After the incident, Auburn police and state police found Bowman in the city, and she had the victim’s stolen property and several knives.

Bowman also pleaded guilty to the burglary charge, which stemmed from an incident Aug. 4 in which she stole $123 in merchandise from a Kinney Drugs store in Auburn from which she had previously been banned. The burglary charge was applied because she unlawfully entered the store and committed a crime.

The Aug. 4 and and Aug. 20 book-ended several other arrests police made of Bowman that month, including an Aug. 6 arrest for criminal solicitation and grand larceny, an Aug. 7 arrest for fourth-degree criminal mischief, an Aug. 8 arrest for second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and an Aug. 9 arrest for petit larceny. She was also arrested on July 11 for falsely reporting an incident.

Prior to the incidents, Bowman did not have a criminal history. She was not eligible to be held in custody on bail for any of the charged crimes, all misdemeanors except for the burglary charge, through the Aug. 9 arrest.

Bowman was then arrested on Aug. 16 for criminal contempt, a felony that was bail eligible, but the arraignment court denied the district attorney office's request for her to be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

At arraignment on the robbery charge days later, though, Bowman was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail and has remained in custody there since that time.

The guilty plea entered last week satisfied all of the misdemeanor charges, and Bowman must pay restitution and abide by protection orders for multiple victims. At her sentencing set for Feb. 9, she's expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on the robbery conviction, with a concurrent sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for the burglary conviction. The criminal contempt case remains pending.