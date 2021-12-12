Auburn's new nuisance abatement board addresses problem properties

AUBURN — The first six months for the city of Auburn's special board addressing nuisance properties have been busy.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland updated the Auburn City Council on the city's nuisance abatement board at last week's council meeting. Council supported a proposal from city staff in April to activate a board to hear about and deal with property or neighborhood issues. The board had been on the city's books for years but had never been used before. Meetings of the board, consisting of the city manager, police chief and fire chief, started in June.

At Thursday's meeting, Garland said he felt good about the board's progress.

"Frankly, in my opinion, it's been a resounding success," he said.

An inspiration for using the board was the troublesome property at 8 Delevan St. on Auburn's west side. The location was the site of a homicide in November 2019. Three people have been convicted in that case, with a fourth still facing murder and other charges. One of the defendants was sentenced last month to a term that could include life in prison.

But in addition to that deadly incident, the Auburn Police Department responded to over 100 calls stemming from that home over a couple of years. In August, the APD enforced a court order to shut down 8 Delevan St., removing residents from the structure and boarding it up.

Garland said the property had been the subject of nine separate police investigations within six months, "which, by the city's nuisance chapter, made it eligible for an action to be filed." Showing photos taken after the city took control, he said there were signs of "clear illicit drug activity."

Showing an image of the property's garage, Garland said "There's just many, many items in my opinions are somewhat random. You'll see there's a power washer there, a snow blower, some electronic equipment, things that I think if you asked a police office they would tell you that there's no doubt that those items were almost certainly stolen and were waiting to be sold to get money to purchase drugs." He also added "drug-seeking behavior was clearly happening" and indicated that prostitution activity had taken place.

But beyond 8 Delevan St., there have been dozens of complaints to the nuisance board regarding different properties, Garland said, noting that complainants can be anonymous. Complaints come in to the city manager's office and are filed, he continued, and there is a cut-off date to get a particular property on the nuisance board's agenda. Once that date is reached, an internal meeting takes place where city staff discuss those particular properties.

Garland said there is a "multidisciplinary approach," as the APD, the Auburn Fire Department, code enforcement, corporation counsel, the city manager's office and the planning and economic development office are all involved.

Over a dozen properties have been evaluated so far.

An example of a property where concrete action resulted from a nuisance board complaint involved 41 Morris Ave. Garland said many of the former residents of 8 Delevan St. began occupying 41 Morris Ave., which had been condemned for years.

Packages started disappearing on Morris Street, Garland said, with camera footage "showing that it was pretty clear who was taking the packages and where they were going." Around five to 10 residents on that street had ongoing dialogue with the city about the property.

Noting it's unlawful to occupy a condemned property, Garland said code enforcement put up postings at 41 Morris St. declaring it a public nuisance. The building was officially cleared by mid-October, and the doors and windows were boarded up. A section of the city's municipal code was used to "expeditiously get the property vacated within 30 days," Garland said

Garland believes the nuisance abatement process has achieved results. Letters have been sent to property owners informing them that the city has received complaints. Some property owners hired attorneys who have informed the committee that problem tenants were being evicted.

"We have had people (who are) subjects of the complaints, homeowners, residents, show up and say, 'Hey, we understand this is a real problem. It's a problem for us too, we're going to do whatever we can to make things better, be better neighbors,'" Garland said.

The nuisance abatement process also has been successful in "the forum that that it's created for neighbors to talk about issues that they otherwise really wouldn't have an outlet for," Garland said.

He praised the departments who have been involved and said the efforts of Shelly Lowe, the secretary to the city manager, have been "invaluable."

Councilor Terry Cuddy lauded the city staff and departments and City Manager Jeff Dygert and thanked Garland and Corporation Counsel Stacy DeForrest for "looking at what's on the books to address some of the issues that have really been plaguing Auburn for years."

Garland said after meeting that the issues at 41 Morris St. came to the board's attention shortly after 8 Delevan was closed. He said the board has largely seen issues best handled by code enforcement, but said that with the different departments involved, "whatever most department is most appropriate, the committee has directed them to take that particular action."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

