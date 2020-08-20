Bail denied for Auburn teen charged with murder

That said, Valdina said the community's safety must be considered, adding that he believed releasing Spagnola would be "a complete disaster."

Spagnola has a substantial juvenile delinquent history, Valdina continued, and he was "well known to the police" before the murder. Valdina said a person interviewed for the case had been assaulted, "where the assailants were mentioning, 'This is because of Lucciano that we're doing this.'"

Valdiana also said he believed Spagnola was a not lifelong county resident, saying he believed he and his family moved to the area from Syracuse fairly recently.

"If the defendant gets out, he's probably going to intimidate victims and witnesses, he's probably going to get arrested again, he's probably going to get in the local drug scene," Valdina said.

Leone said he is familiar with Spagnola, due to his experience as a family court judge overseeing Spagnola's juvenile delinquency proceedings.

Based on his knowledge of the case and his history with Spagnola, Leone said he could not "in good consequence" set bail on this case, and he will continue to remand Spagnola.