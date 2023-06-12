AUBURN — When Auburn Police Officer Michael Bufano patrols in the city at night, he is often greeted with darkness, which makes his job more difficult.

But he and the APD have started a program to bring some light to Auburn's porches.

At last week's Auburn City Council meeting, Bufano spoke about an initiative to get energy-efficient lightbulbs out to community members. During a presentation with Auburn Police Chief James Slayton, Bufano explained that when officers are on patrol at night, public street fixtures are lit houses often aren't, making it difficult to see.

Thanks to over 2,000 lightbulbs donated by NYSEG, the department has planned a distribution event July 15 at the northeast parking lot of Memorial City Hall. People will be able to get up to three bulbs per vehicle.

"We're on patrol driving around the city and you look down the street, nobody has their lights on," he said. "It's old-school, right? You go to bed, turn your light off."

After a particular night with little visibility, Bufano felt he needed to do something.

If you go WHAT: Outdoor lightbulb distribution event from the Auburn Police Department WHEN: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 WHERE: Northeast parking lot of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn

"Part of our job, being a cop, is you see a problem, do something about it, whether it has nothing to do with an arrest, just helping somebody out," Bufano said.

He said called APD Chief James Slayton about "an idea — lightbulb went off in my head," he said. He wanted to provide outdoor bulbs to residents. Bufano called NYSEG when he wasn't working, and eventually got in touch with representative Timothy Winderl, who was present at last week's council meeting. Bufano said he asked Winderl questions such as how much a lightbulb costs, intending to inquire about buying some bulbs. Winderl later called him and asked what sort of project he was working on, and offered to donate lightbulbs.

Talking about video footage later shown to council of Capital Street to Genesee Street without outdoor lights on, and later footage of the same street where lights were activated, Bufano said that brightness makes a difference.

"You can't see anybody, you got a suspicious person, these nuisance neighborhoods or a house, you get a complaint that we have to go to, we get there, you can't see anything," he said. "The fire department, the ambulance, codes, whoever is doing there job out there, they can't see the house numbers, they can't see anything in the drive way. You're peeking out to see somebody breaking into your car, you can't see them. You have your cameras, your security cameras, now you can see. It's more than a lightbulb, I think it's a neighborhood thing, everybody working together."

Winderl said these LED lightbulbs "will use $3 a year, it's equivalent to a 60-watt lightbulb ... we're glad to partner with the police department and this program."

Slayton said the APD looked at this project from a crime perspective.

"A lot of packages being stolen, a lot of vehicle larcenies, it gives the opportunity not only for the police department but the fire department and ambulance who respond to call, you can see the house numbers better (with outdoor lights on)," he said. Showing two pictures of a home Bufano put outdoor bulbs into, he said that brightness would deter someone from going onto that property.

Slayton also said that in addition to the distribution event, some bulbs will also be in vehicles officers drive around in at scenes.

After the presentation, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino praised Slayton and Bufano and noted he has been on ride-along with officers during that 4 p.m. to midnight shift and has noticed how dark it is. Giannettino lauded the lightbulb initiative and told Slayton that both he and his predecessor, former police chief Shawn Butler, "empower the people working with you to take on projects and to take initiative, and this is a great example."

"That's what good leaders do. You foster this type of growth and you produce future leaders, so thank you both," Giannettino said.