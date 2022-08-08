Brooklyn man pleads guilty to Cayuga County burglary, possessing handgun

A Brooklyn man has pled guilty to burglary and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March incident in the town of Mentz.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced Monday that Hassan Glenn, 34, pled guilty to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges are Class B and C armed violent felonies, respectively.

Glenn admitted to entering an enclosed porch in Mentz on March 2 with a loaded 9 mm handgun, Grome Antonacci said. Inside, he stole a pair of snow pants and a crossbow. He then fled from law enforcement, and during their pursuit was observed throwing the handgun near the New York State Thruway. Officers recovered methamphetamine during the pursuit, Grome Antonacci added.

Glenn faces eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He will be sentenced before Judge Thomas G. Leone on Oct. 13.

Glenn was released from parole in 2021 after serving part of a 1.5- to three-year prison sentence for an assault conviction in New York City.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, this individual was quickly apprehended and brought to justice," Grome Antonacci said in her office's news release. "The District Attorney’s Office has made it a priority to focus on the prosecution of violent felony offenders and has increased our efforts to secure convictions of these individuals. Any individual who brings an illegal firearm into our County will be held accountable.”