Brooklyn man sentenced to state prison after stealing a crossbow, snow pants in Mentz

AUBURN — A Brooklyn man is getting prison time after admitting to entering into an enclosed porch at a Mentz home and taking a pair of snow pants and a cross bow earlier this year.

Hassan Glenn, 34, was before Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing. Glenn originally faced charges of first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He pleaded guilty in August to the first-degree burglary count and second-degree weapon possession charge, satisfying the other two charges.

On Thursday, Leone sentenced Glenn to eight years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for both the first-degree burglary charge and the second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, with those sentences running currently.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said before the sentencing was announced that she felt Glenn took responsibility for his action in his pre-sentence investigation report and did not give the DA's office a reason to deviate from the agreed-upon sentence. Norm Chirco, Glenn's attorney, said Glenn expressed regret for his actions.

"This is an incredible sequence of events that he found himself in," Chirco said.

Glenn admitted to entering an enclosed porch in Mentz on March 2 with a loaded 9 mm handgun, Grome Antonacci said in August. He stole a pair of snow pants and a crossbow. He fled from law enforcement, and was observed throwing the handgun near the New York State Thruway during the pursuit. Officers also recovered methamphetamine, she said.

Also in court

• Another man is getting time in state prison.

Shane T. Stokes Sr., 51, was sentenced to two to four years in state prison for a third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge. For a second-degree menacing count, he was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail. Those sentences are being served concurrently.

• An Auburn man is set to receive jail time.

Harry Cruz, 56, with a previous address of 7 Grover St., Apt. 3, originally faced charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny. As a part of a previously agreed-upon sentence, Cruz was sentenced to 364 days in the jail for the petit larceny charge, with the plea satisfying the burglary count.

• Evan D. Forest, 44, with a previous address of 26 Parker St., Auburn, was sentenced by Leone to a previously agreed-upon sentence of 365 days in the Cayuga County Jail for a second-degree attempted robbery charge. Forest's sentence included an order of protection against him for the victim in the case, plus a mandatory surcharge and a $50 DNA fee.