AUBURN — A Brutus man accessed of basically trying to cut off another person's head with a machete is getting a new defense attorney after requesting new representation in Cayuga County Court Thursday afternoon.

Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, with a previously listed address of 2919 E. Brutus St., was before Judge Thomas Leone for a hearing related to different aspects of his case. Laframboise is facing a count of second-degree attempted murder and a count of second-degree assault, both class B felonies.

New York State Police previously said the defendant attacked and seriously injured a person at the victim's home on Pople Road in the town of Victory Feb. 6. Laframboise was arrested a short time later in a traffic stop on Egypt Road in the town of Conquest, troopers said.

Toward the end of the hearing Thursday, Laframboise said he wanted to speak. Leone told Laframboise everything he would say would be on the record, adding that it is "probably not in your interest to address the court." Laframboise pressed on, saying he felt Eric Smith, his defense attorney, "is not defending me to the best of his ability." Laframboise added he has not seen some pieces of documentation related to his case he said he previously requested, and criticized how Smith handled his case.

"He doesn't know my side of anything," Laframboise said. Given a chance to respond, Smith said he and Laframboise had discussions "numerous times." Leone said he would be taking Smith off the case and would appoint a new attorney.

Earlier in the proceedings, Smith and the DA's office were heard on a request to obtain a swab of Laframboise's DNA. Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said there was a shirt with blood on it and noted Laframboise had a cut on his leg when he was arrested. Valdina noted after court that the blood was tested and it was determined to not be the victim's blood, so the DA's office can infer that it belongs to the defendant, but a swab could help determine that.

Smith fought against the swab, arguing it was "late" for such a request and that "if they wanted this, they should have moved on this months ago," since Laframboise has been in custody since February. Smith also asked, "Don't they have DNA for my my client already? That's another issue."

Leone ultimately said he would allow a state police representative to swab Laframboise. After Leone said he would appoint a new lawyer for Laframboise, the judge noted the defendant needed to be swabbed by the end of the day.

Laframboise was arraigned in late March, and a plea offer in May was not accepted.

A May 17 letter from Valdina to Smith about that plea offer said Laframboise bought a machete at Tractor Supply in Sennett on Feb. 2 After the machete was found following the alleged Feb. 6 attack, members of the state's forensic investigation unit looked at the weapon and determined it had been sharpened based on markings found on the blade.

The letter also said Laframboise had dinner with the victim and his family at the victim's home Feb. 5, and the victim mentioned he would be leaving for work at 6 a.m. the following morning, so "the defendant believed that the victim would not be at home with his family at that hour the next day." The defendant went to the victim's house at 6:45 a.m. Feb. 6, but the victim had not left for work that morning and the man's fiancé and two sons were in the residence at the time.

The defendant later returned to the building around noon, the letter continued, adding that after he was allowed inside and briefly spoke with the victim, Laframboise pulled out the machete "and attacked the victim without warning."

Valdna said during Laframboise's arraignment that the machete caused a laceration and a jaw fracture, requiring metal plates to be placed in the victim's jaw.

"For all intents and purposes, he attempts to cut the victim's head off," Valdina said at the time.

Laframboise chased the victim in the home with the machete and called for the victim's 10-year-old son by his nickname, the letter continued, but the boy was at school. Laframboise had "the presence of mind," the letter said, to leave the home when the victim pointed a shotgun at him, also mentioning the victim's fiancé pointed a pellet pistol at Laframboise. Laframboise tossed the weapon out of his vehicle and into a swamp, it was recovered days later, the letter said.

Valdina said after court that Laframboise's trial is set to start Sept. 18, "but I would imagine we're going to have some appearance before then" due to the incoming new appointed attorney.