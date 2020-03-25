Budelmann: State extends orders of protection expiring March 19 or later

No orders of protection will expire while New York State courts are out of session due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any orders of protection in criminal or civil cases set to expire on or after March 19 will be extended until the case is next scheduled for court. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann issued a news release announcing the decision by Chief Administrative Judge of Courts Lawrence K. Marks.
"I am very pleased that during this time of uncertainty, the Chief Administrative Judge has issued this order ensuring that victims (whose temporary criminal or civil orders of protection were due to expire while the courts were closed) will continue to be protected until the matter is heard again in court," Budelmann said in the news release.
Orders of protection can still be adjusted or terminated by the court or judge that issued them prior to the next scheduled court date, according to the release.
In Cayuga County, that meant suspending all trials, criminal cases and civil matters in town and village courts, as well as in Auburn City Court, Cayuga County Supreme Court and county civil court.
Essential proceedings in family court like child protection, juvenile delinquency, family offenses and support orders are able to proceed. Arraignments following criminal arrests will also continue at the Cayuga County Jail’s Centralized Arraignment Part.
