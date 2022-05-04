Business owner admits DEC violations for fire that caused explosion in Throop

A Throop business owner admitted violating DEC regulations and agreed to pay a fine for an outdoor fire that caused a natural gas tank to explode in March.

State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers had investigated the cause of the March 19 explosion in an area behind a garage on Whitehead Lane off Beech Tree Road used by Dirt Works of Auburn, an excavation company owned by Eric Caster, 53, of Throop.

The DEC said it initiated an administrative action against Caster charging him with "violating regulations for the unlawful burning of materials in an open fire and unlawful disposal of solid waste."

On April 21, the DEC said, Caster admitted to violating those sections of law, waived his right to a hearing on the matter, and paid a $4,000 penalty to DEC. As part of the settlement, he agreed to clean up and properly dispose of all remaining solid waste on the site.

The DEC police reported in March than an illegal fire ignited one of two 100-gallon compressed natural gas tanks used to fuel heavy equipment vehicles that were being stored on property. There were no injuries in the incident and no major damage to the property, but the explosion was reported to have been heard as far away as Solvay.

The DEC said the fire that sparked the explosion contained prohibited materials, including construction and demolition debris, household garbage, plastic toys and a 55-gallon drum filled with used oil filters.

Caster could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

