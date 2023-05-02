New York State Police are urging the public to be aware of a computer scam occurring in the region covered by Canandaigua-based Troop E, which includes Cayuga County.

When logging on to a computer, some people are finding a message that states to contact Microsoft due to a virus. The victim then contacts the phone number provided and speaks with a person who identifies themselves as a representative of Microsoft’s Security Office. The victim is then told their bank account information has been compromised.

In a news release, police are advising anyone who receives such a call to not provide any personal information, because your personal information can be used to steal your identity and commit fraud.

Police additionally offer the following tips to protect against various scams, many of which are carried out over the phone:

• Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members.

• Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so by the caller.

• If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.

• If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer, get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.

• Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.

• Never send cash through the mail.

• Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.

• Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.

• Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”

• Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the names of relatives.