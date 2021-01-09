Cato woman charged with federal offense for allegedly failing to deliver mail

A Cato woman has been charged by federal authorities for allegedly failing to deliver mail while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Priscilla Czyz, 37, was arraigned Friday in federal court in Syracuse by videoconference before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter and was released pending further proceedings.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charge against Czyz "alleges that she obstructed the mail while working as a postal carrier by willfully failing to deliver mail entrusted to the United States Postal Service for delivery in Onondaga County" between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, 2020.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 6 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A defendant’s sentence, the Attorney's Office said, is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry.

