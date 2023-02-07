A student who grew up in Auburn has become her hometown community college's latest trustee.

Madeline Lentini was welcomed by the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees as its new student trustee in January, a news release from CCC said. Lentini is in her second semester at the college after she completed high school at home and earning her equivalency by passing the Test Assessment Secondary Completion in 2021. She began working at Auburn Community Hospital that same year, and she has continued working at the hospital since resuming her education at CCC, the release said.

Majoring in creative and professional writing, Lentini hopes to eventually join a writer's room to pen scripts for TV shows. Her time at the college has included serving as the Student Government Organization treasurer in fall 2022. She expressed enthusiasm about being the new student trustee.

"Growing up in Auburn, Cayuga was always a part of the community and felt like the right place for me to start my college education. I’ve had a great experience so far, working with other students and having the chance to work one-on-one with my professors,” Lentini said in the news release. “I’m excited for the new experience, and plan to help wherever I can as the new student trustee.”

Anthony Franceschelli, chair of the board of trustees, said in the news release that Lentini's excitement for CCC and its role in assisting students and the community will make her an excellent student trustee.

“Madeline, through her commitment as a student and her work at Auburn Community Hospital, is an example of how dedicated our students are to their future and serving our community,” Franceschelli said. “We’re proud to have her join the Board of Trustees and look forward to working with her in the months ahead.”

Lentin succeeds Grace Wiseman, who was CCC's student trustee prior to graduating in December 2022.