Cayuga County-area attorneys join symbolic boycott over caseloads

Attorneys who work as assigned counsel in Cayuga County joined others across the state in a symbolic boycott to not take on new assignments, in what could be a crossroads for New York's judicial system.

From Monday, April 18, through Wednesday, April 20, attorneys who are members of Cayuga County's panel for assigned counsel are not accepting new clients. This is part of a boycott during the same time period from attorneys with assigned counsel panels and public defender panels across New York.

The hourly payment rate from the state for assigned counsel and public defenders hasn't been increased since 2003. Funding that would have boosted those hourly wages was ultimately not included in the new state budget, which prompted the three-day boycott.

Seventy-five dollars is the current hourly rate for attorneys representing clients with felonies, family court clients and children, while the rate for misdemeanors is $60 an hour. Supporters of the boycott have been calling it symbolic because even though participating attorneys are not set to take on new cases again until April 21, attorneys are still going to court for cases and clients they already had.

A letter from attorney J. Justin Woods — one of the organizers for the local boycott — to local judges, court clerks and assigned counsel administrators said the failure of the governor and legislator to address these rates "continues to deprive poor people of adequate and effective representation, as those of us remaining are forced to carry unsustainable caseloads for inadequate compensation."

"The Constitutional responsibility for funding indigent legal services falls squarely on the State of New York, and failure to address this issue immediately moves us closer to a constitutional crisis in the State of New York due to the overburdened panel attorneys and their inability to provide effective representation to the indigent population," Woods said.

While Woods notes in his letter to judges, administrators and more that while he has an ethical obligation to continue serving his existing clients and he will resume taking assignments after April 20, "be advised that I and many other panel attorneys may soon begin filing motions for enhanced rates."

In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, Woods said while it has been 19 years since rates last went up, he noted that while those numbers saw bumps in 2003, it had been 17 years since the last hourly rate boost at that point.

"So in the last 35 years, the assigned counsel rates have been raised once," he said.

That low hourly pay, Woods added, has resulted in many lawyers refusing to do the work, meaning those cases have been going to the remaining attorneys and leading to "caseloads that are unsustainable. The volume of cases that we try to handle prevents us from putting enough time into them." This has impacted the ability of local attorneys to provide the best representation to each individual client.

Woods also said in addition to feeling that there aren't enough lawyers to do all the work, "we have to try to keep so many more cases to make a living." In addition, Woods said the state Assembly and Senate both had bills that included money to increase those hourly attorney rates, though funding for that purpose was ultimately not included in the state budget.

"The system has more needs than it has ever has before. There's more clients, more work, more cases, each case requires more involvement, and we're trying to handle more cases with less attorneys," Woods said. "If the rates were increased, two things would happen. One, presumably, attorneys who aren't doing the work right now because the rates are so low would consider taking cases. Number two, we wouldn't be forced or attempt to have to try to take so many cases to grind out a living. We would be able to take less cases and give each case the proper attention that they deserve, and make a more reasonable salary or income for doing it."

On an ad hoc basis, Woods said, courts can approve advanced rates for assigned counsel.

"We have collectively decided to not take new assignments, and while this is for a short period, it's an important statement, that if not addressed, could lead to longer work stoppages from the city counsel panel, because the fact is that the time is rope for addressing these issues, the governor and the legislature to address them," Woods said. "We need to be able to get more attorneys willing to do this work, we need to be able to hire enough staff to support the work that we're doing. It's imperative for the state, and this is the state's responsibility."

Lloyd Hoskins, executive director for Cayuga County's assigned counsel program, told The Citizen that there 34 attorneys on the county's assigned counsel panel. Hoskins said he is "not discouraging, but I'm not encouraging" the symbolic boycott, and added that he is working with the attorneys and defendants to delay assignments for at least those three days. He said the assigned counsel program is "respecting the attorneys that are not taking cases, so we're making some adjustments on this end, taking three days and not assigning."

That said, an attorney has to be at the county's centralized arraignments, Hoskins added, so attorneys have still been assigned to those arraignments in the morning and at night so people are not incarcerated for a period of time.

"If somebody's going to sit in jail for three days, that's certainly not fair to the defendant, either," he said.

Due to his position, Hoskins said he is being neutral in regards to the boycott.

"I understand the position the attorneys are taking and I support it, but at the same time, I have a responsibility to administer the assigned counsel program and if I get a court order to have an attorney present, I'm going to follow that court order," Hoskins said.

He added that some of the 34 assigned counsel panel members do not support the boycott, but his office hadn't assigned any new cases yet.

Local attorney Ben Susman said he doesn't believe the main issue is that the hourly rates haven't been increased in 19 years, although he says that is still an issue. The primary issue, Susman continued, is that the lack of a cost of living adjustment amid rising costs and inflation has prompted attorneys to leave the profession, leaving more clients and creating more of a workload for the assigned counsel or public defenders still practicing throughout the state. That heavier workload has affect an attorney's "quality of representation" due to the more cases they are taking on, he said.

"I don't want to say that we can't provide good representation of clients, but it makes it extremely difficult when your caseloads go up, up, up to really to dig in and help people as much as they (deserve,)" Susman said.

He also said he feels Gov. Kathy Hochul has championed fairness in the justice system and working with impoverished and vulnerable communities and "the minority communities who seem to be the most affected by the justice system, and those are our clients, those are the assigned panel clients, those are the people that we are working with every single day."

"But then when it comes time to help that group of attorneys, the assigned counsel attorneys, help those people, it gets cut completely out of the budget," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

