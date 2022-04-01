 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 1, 2022

City

• Vance A Dixon, 33, 607 Bone Plain Road, Apt. 2, Freeville, was charged March 28 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Ryan M. Bond, 30, 10 Foote St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged March 28 with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

• Brandon L. Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• James E. Palmer, 52, 35 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Christopher G. DeWitt, 28, 126 S. Fulton, Auburn, was charged March 29 with petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

County

• Keri R. A. Miller, 27, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Joshua Perrault, 36, 1001 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged March 31 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State

• Dale R. Rigby, 53, Port Byron, was charged March 29 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in 10 years.

• Thomas J. Albring, 28, Memphis, was charged March 31 with torture/injure/not feeding an animal.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
