Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 1, 2022

City
• Vance A Dixon, 33, 607 Bone Plain Road, Apt. 2, Freeville, was charged March 28 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Ryan M. Bond, 30, 10 Foote St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged March 28 with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• Brandon L. Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• James E. Palmer, 52, 35 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Christopher G. DeWitt, 28, 126 S. Fulton, Auburn, was charged March 29 with petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
County
• Keri R. A. Miller, 27, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Joshua Perrault, 36, 1001 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged March 31 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
State
• Dale R. Rigby, 53, Port Byron, was charged March 29 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in 10 years.
• Thomas J. Albring, 28, Memphis, was charged March 31 with torture/injure/not feeding an animal.