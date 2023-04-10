City

• Darrell L. Best, 55, 12 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged April 4 with first-degree falsifying business records and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Edward A. Simpson, 49, 40 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Donald R. Flynn, 51, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Ryan S. Kelsey, 32, 55 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Steven T. Short, 41, transient, Auburn, was charged April 6 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Richard J. David, 45, 21 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged April 6 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Austin M. Molina-Alonzo, 4 Vanpatten St., Auburn, was charged April 6 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Bethany C. Terrell, 37, 201 Hoefler St., Apt. 4, Syracuse, was charged April 6 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Justin T. Gervais, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged April 6 with petit larceny.

• Anthony Malik Colon, 25, 6557 Mullen Drive, Aurelius, was charged April 7 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Sean F. Curtis, 38, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Joseph Erwin Nichols, 29, 66 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Randall Grant Blaisdell, 56, 6 Spring St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged April 7 with possession of imitation controlled substances.

• Emerson James Murphy, 22, 3104 Burris Road, Vestal, was charged April 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Shawn M. Saunders, 40, 10 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged April 8 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Anthony M. Kelly, 37, 174 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Avery Lamb, 50, 107 Waterford Loop, Apt. 105, Staunton, Virginia, was charged April 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• William J. Walts, 60, 1002 Route 14, Fulton, was charged April 4 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Amberlyn F. Custer, 18, 98 King St., Port Byron, was charged April 4 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

• Allan M. Laury, 29, 2709 Erie Drive, Room 11, Weedsport, was charged April 9 with petit larceny.

State

• Christopher M. Willis, 25, Jordan, was charged April 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Allan M. Laury, 29, Weedsport, was charged April 8 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca A. Ferry, 36, Schenectady, was charged April 9 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.

• Melissia A. Hirsh, 40, Weedsport, was charged April 9 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.