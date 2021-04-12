Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 12, 2021

City
• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged April 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Cory J. Smith, 40, 5974 William St., Wolcott, was charged April 10 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.
• Adam J. Tanner, 42, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up April 10 on a bench warrant.
• Jegenia E. Johnson, 41, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. B12, Auburn, was charged April 11 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree filing false instrument and misuse of food stamps.
• Naethan D. Moegelin, 20, 23 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 11 with criminal obstruction of breath.
• Charli L. Townsend, 29, 11 Grover St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up April 11 on a bench warrant.
• Drew S. Strong, 29, 3 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
County
• Daniel J. Jackson, 24, 91 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Moravia, was charged April 10 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Michael W. Costello, 22, 20 N. Albany St., Auburn, was charged April 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08%.
• Michael P. Wheeler, 34, 3220 Myers Road, Venice, was charged April 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Joseph Maggio, 43, Auburn, was charged April 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Larry W. Hoff, 32, Auburn, was charged April 11 with second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft.
• Amanda L. McKeen, 46, Auburn, was charged April 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.