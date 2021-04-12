Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 12, 2021

City

• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged April 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cory J. Smith, 40, 5974 William St., Wolcott, was charged April 10 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Adam J. Tanner, 42, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up April 10 on a bench warrant.

• Jegenia E. Johnson, 41, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. B12, Auburn, was charged April 11 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree filing false instrument and misuse of food stamps.

• Naethan D. Moegelin, 20, 23 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 11 with criminal obstruction of breath.

• Charli L. Townsend, 29, 11 Grover St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up April 11 on a bench warrant.

• Drew S. Strong, 29, 3 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Daniel J. Jackson, 24, 91 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Moravia, was charged April 10 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.